2020 New Mexico Primary Election Information

The New Mexico Primary Election is Tuesday, June 2, 2020. This year, things are going to look a little different due to the coronavirus.

There will be in-person early and Election Day voting. However, Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover, the Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and all New Mexico county clerks are urging voters to request an absentee ballot and vote from home.

Everyone wanting to vote in the Primary Election has their up-to-date voter registration on file to ensure absentee ballots are sent to the correct address. The deadline to update your voter registration ahead of the June Primary Election is May 5, 2020.

New Mexico voters registered with a major political party will have an absentee ballot application mailed to them.

Submitting Your Ballot

All absentee ballots may be returned by mail (with postage already paid for by the state) to your County Clerk’s Office, or in-person at an alternative voting location, mobile alternative voting location, or any Election Day polling location no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 2, 2020.

Voters are encouraged to call (505) 243-VOTE (8683) with any questions regarding absentee voting.

Other Voting Resource

Important Dates

May 5, 2020 – Deadline to update your voter registration

May 28, 2020 – Deadline to request an absentee ballot

June 2, 202 – New Mexico Primary

May 5, 2020 Voter Registration Closes for the Primary Election (applicable only to mail-in or online voter registration applications). Last day to select or change a major party affiliation. Only Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians may vote in primary. County clerk mails out absentee ballots to all who have requested them.

May 16, 2020 – Early Voting begins Early Voting Convenience Centers

May 28, 2020 – Last day to request an absentee ballot.

May 29, 2020 – Last day county clerks can mail absentee ballots to voters who request them.

May 30, 2020 – Last day of Early Voting

June 2, 2020 – Election Day Voting Convenience Centers

Early Voting Locations in Bernalillo County

This year there are 17 early voting centers that are open May 16 to May 30 for 2020 Primary Election. Most locations are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are also open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas A NW (In-Person Absentee and Early Voting Location)

Begins Tuesday, May 5, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (During In-Person Absentee, May 5 – May 15)

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (During Early Voting, May 16 –May 30)

98th & Central – 120 98th St NW Suite B101 & B102

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Alameda West – 10131 Coors Blvd. NW Suite C-02

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Andalucia Shopping Center – 5600 Coors Blvd NW, Suite C-5

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bernalillo County Visitor Center – 6080 Isleta Blvd. SW

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery NE Suite 101

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Desiderio Community Center – 117 Tribal Rd. 7036 To’Hajiilee

Begins Tuesday, May 19, 2020 ends Friday, May 29, 2020

Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE Suite 1420

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly NE Suite B-6

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE Suite B-3

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Los Ranchos Villa – 6601 4th St NW Suites E & F

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Petroglyph Plaza – 8201 Golf Course Rd NW Suite D-1

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center – 2008 Larrazolo SW

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE Suite B-3

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

West Bluff – 5201 Ouray NW Suite D-2

Begins Saturday, May 16, 2020 ends Saturday, May 30, 2020

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.