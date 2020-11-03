2020 elections estimated to be the most expensive for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As election day approaches, experts say this is shaping up to be one of the most expensive elections in history, for the state of New Mexico.

Because of the coronavirus, candidates are not able to do their traditional forms of campaigning. Because of that, the money spent on television ads here in the state will make it one of the most expensive elections to date.

KRQE News 13’s Political Analyst, Gabriel Sanchez says a lot of that money is coming from one of the tightest races in the country right now in Congressional District 2. “When we take the amount of money that’s been raised and spent by the candidates themselves, and all the outside PACs that have been really pushing this election, it comes up to about $30 million,” Sanchez says.

Sanchez says the race between Republican Yvette Herrell and Democratic Xochitl Torres Small is very close, generating a lot of money spent on ads for each candidate.

Another close and very expensive race is the New Mexico Senate race between Democrat Ben Ray Lujan and Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti. Sanchez says between both of them, about half a million dollars has been raised and spent by each candidate.

Sanchez also says with this being an election year in a pandemic, voters are definitely getting fatigued seeing all the ads on television and social media. Voters say they’re ready for the election to be over. “The ads were kind of like, more of an annoyance, to tell you the truth,” says Roberto Martinez.

Back in 2018, the total money spent on television ads here in the Albuquerque market was more than $20 million. This year, the estimated amount will most likely surpass $23 million.

While this is a lot of money spent on ads, many voters say the ads they saw did not play a role in who they were going to vote for. Many of them say they did a lot of independent research before picking a candidate.

In contrast, Congresswoman Deb Haaland is the only New Mexican candidate who did not participate in any television ads and focused most of her campaigning on social media.

