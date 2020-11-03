2020 Election Live Blog

The 2020 Election Live Blog will have the latest local and national updates during Election Day when polls open until late into Election night.

As American’s head to the polls today to vote for President, New Mexico has open races for a U.S. Senate and northern congressional seat, with a hard fought rematch in the southern 2nd congressional district along the U.S. border with Mexico. We will keep you updated all day and night with our KRQE Live Blog. Join our national coverage on the CBSN player at 2:00 p.m. and then at 7:00 p.m. right here, when the polls close, watch our Live Local Election Digital Show with Chris McKee.

