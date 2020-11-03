2 candidates vying to become first woman to hold District 3 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In northern New Mexico, two candidates are vying to become the first woman to hold the District 3 seat. The position was currently held by Ben Ray Lujan and has been Democrat-leaning since its creation.

Democratic attorney Theresa Leger Fernandez and Republican engineer Alexis Johnson are vying for the top spot. Right now, political experts predict Democrats will keep this seat.

