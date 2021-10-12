2 candidates already enter race for Bernalillo County sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two candidates have already entered the race for Bernalillo County sheriff. That includes a former state representative and a retired detective.

Pat Ruiloba announced his candidacy on Tuesday. He touts his more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Currently, Ruiloba works for Albuquerque Public Schools training school resource officers and staff. He says he will focus on strategies to prevent and respond to crime.

Right now, John Allen is the only other candidate listed on the Secretary of State’s campaign finance system. Allen served as a supervisor with the sheriff’s office and the lead instructor for the law enforcement academy at CNM. He says priorities will include more manpower to tackle crime and behavioral health.