Education committee discusses teacher evaluation system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, legislators area meeting to discuss the new teacher evaluation system.

The old system was heavily criticized saying it unfairly penalized teachers for test scores and time off. That’s something a temporary system does not consider.

A task force looking into a permanent system is giving the legislative education study committee an update on what they are planning. The Public Education Department has said they plan to have a permanent system in place by next school year.