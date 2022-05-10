NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Early voting opens Tuesday, May 10, in New Mexico’s primary election. In a release Tuesday, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, gave an update on plans for early voting in communities affected by the wildfires.

“It’s the start of another important election season here in New Mexico but, for the many residents who have been affected by the wildfires, it’s anything but a normal one,” said Secretary Toulouse Oliver in a release.

As of May 10, Mora County is the only county to have a change in how early voting will be administered. The Mora County Clerk’s Office has temporarily been moved to Wagon Mound City Hall at 600 Catron Ave, Wagon Mound, NM. Beginning Tuesday the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and county services will be available, including early voting.

Residents in the counties of San Miguel, Los Alamos, Taos and Sandoval are encouraged to participate in early voting as soon as possible in case the fire situation in their county changes. Voters who have already been evacuated due to the fires are encouraged to vote by mail using an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be requested online and sent to where the voter is currently staying.

For more information on voters affected by the wildfires visit the Secretary of State’s website.

For more information on important voting deadlines and County Clerk contact information visit nmvote.org