Early voting for Albuquerque city council run-off election begins next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding its runoff election December 7 and early voting starts next week. No candidates in District 7 or 9 reached the 50% threshold needed to win the city council seats.

The candidates running in District 7 are Republican Lori Robertson and Democrat Tammy Fiebelkorn. Fiebelkorn shares, “Number one issue for me is a transition to a clean air economy, we need to be doing all we can to fight climate change. But we also need to be making sure that that fight and the benefits of that fight get to our front line communities and our low-income neighbors and so that’s really important for us.”

Fiebelkorn’s opponent Lori Robertson says, “We need to support our small businesses. They’ve been through a lot with COVID, they need less restriction not more and we just keep adding more and more restrictions to them and we need to just let them get to work and get employees in there.”

In District 9 the candidates are Republican Renee Grout and Democrat Rob Grilley. Both candidates say a top priority is focused around combating crime. “That’s what I really want to work on is changing the city policies so that police officers can do their job and enforce all of the laws and I think when they’re able to do that, crime will go down,” says Grout.

Grilley shares, “Looking at what we can do for public safety, better addressing crime, working to help make the police more effective, and making the parts of their job that have gotten unnecessarily difficult make that a little bit easier.”

If conservatives Robertson and Grout win, the balance of power would shift on the city council to six conservative-leaning councilors versus three liberal-leaning councilors. “This election will come down to turnout and we are confident that democrats and left-leaning folks in the district will show up in mass to really support and move us forward,” says Fiebelkorn.

Early voting starts Tuesday, November 16. Robertson is encouraging people to get out and vote. “People really need to educate themselves and make sure that they’re educated correctly on the facts and go to the polls and get somebody in that office that is actually going to help their neighborhood and help their city,” she says.

If you want to vote absentee, you must request an application and have it returned by December 2. Early voting ends December 4 and voting sites will be closed for Thanksgiving on November 25, 26, and 27.

The following are early voting locations:

Clerk’s Annex – 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A 87104 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 1500 Lomas Blvd NW, Suite A 87104 Caracol Plaza – 12500 Montgomery NE, Suite 101 87111 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 12500 Montgomery NE, Suite 101 87111 Central Mercado – 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E 87108 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 301 San Pedro Dr. SE Suites B, C, D and E 87108 Daskalos Center – 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 5339 Menaul Blvd NE, 87110 Four Hills Shopping Center – 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420 87123 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 13140 Central Ave SE, Suite 1420 87123 Holly Plaza Shopping Center – 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 87113 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 6600 Holly Ave NE, Suite B-6 87113 Los Altos Plaza – 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3 87111 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– 4200 Wyoming NE, Suite B-3 87111 The Shoppes at 6001 San Mateo – 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3 87109 Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m

– 6001 San Mateo NE, Suite B-3 87109

For more information on voting, visit bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/elections. For more information on Election Day voting locations, visit bernco.gov/clerk/bureau-of-elections-overview/election-day-voting-locations.