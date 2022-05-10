ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting opens Tuesday, May 10, in New Mexico’s primary election. Absentee ballots will also start to go out Tuesday.

The primary is only open to registered democrats, republicans and libertarians. However this year, a voter not affiliated with one of the major parties can do same-day registration at the polls and receive that party’s ballot.

For more information visit: berncovotes.org