Early voting begins for Congressional District 1

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Tuesday, May 4, is the first day that people can cast their vote in person at their local county clerk’s office for the Congressional District 1 special election. It is also the first day that absentee ballots can be mailed to voters who have submitted absentee an application.

Voters across central New Mexico will be selecting who will replace former Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland after being selected by President Biden as U.S. Secretary of the Interior. Voter registration for the special election closes on Tuesday. Voters who are eligible can use same-day registration to submit a voter registration form or to update their registration.

Additional early voting locations will open on May 15. The last day of early voting is May 29 and Election Day is June 1.

To register to vote, update voter registration, or request an absentee ballot visit the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website.