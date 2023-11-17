SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dylan Fuge has been the acting deputy secretary of the state’s Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) since mid October. Now, he’s officially been assigned the position by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The deputy secretary oversees administrative issues like staffing and budgeting. The role also entails shaping policy.

“Throughout his EMNRD tenure, Mr. Fuge has displayed a knack for creative problem solving, along with the ability to relate to and communicate with team members at all levels of the organization,” EMNRD Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst said in a press release. “He has helped EMNRD achieve significant policy, regulatory, and legislative goals. Along the way, he has gained a comprehensive knowledge of the agency that will allow for a smooth transition into the role of deputy secretary. He will do an outstanding job.”

Fuge has worked in various positions at the department over the years. He began as general counsel and has also served as the director for the department’s Oil Conservation Division.

“I am a firm believer in Governor Lujan Grisham’s vision of making New Mexico a leader in responsible natural resources development and the greenest business-friendly state in the nation,” Fuge said in a press release. “EMNRD also plays a critical role in conserving the state’s natural resources and supporting outdoor recreation. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this agency in a new capacity.”