DWI-convicted state senator steps down from leadership roles

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state senator who drove drunk and caused a crash is stepping down from his leadership roles in two committees.

Earlier this month, Senator Richard Martinez was found guilty of aggravated drunk driving and reckless driving. He faces a minimum of two days and up to six months in jail.

Martinez said, “After extensive thought and consideration of my recent DWI conviction, I have decided to resign my position as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chair of the Courts, Corrections, and Justice Interim Committee.”

He will continue to serve as a senator.