Dona Ana County signs agreement to build Hatch dam

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE)- On Tuesday, the Dona Ana County Flood Commission and the United States Army Corps of Engineers will sign an agreement to construct a dam at lower Spring Canyon in order to protect the Village of Hatch.

The feasibility phase that looked into flooding concerns that would affect Hatch has ended and the ceremony will celebrate the initial design and construction phase of the new dam. This project will prevent flooding by creating an embankment dam that will be upstream from the Village of Hatch and adjacent to Milagro.

This project will cost $12.7 million and is funded through several sources which include USACE, the Flood Commission, and the New Mexico Legislative appropriations. Sixty-five percent of the project will be funded by USACE while the remaining 35% will be funded through a local match.

For the last 15 years, water during the monsoon season would flow from Spring Canyon and Placitas Arroyo which caused flood damage in Hatch in which roadways, homes, business, and crops were impacted. According to Dona Ana County, flood damages to structure reached an estimated $1.4 million in 1988, $1.7 million in 1992, and several million in 2006.