DOJ monitor issues report about APD use of force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice’s independent monitor is fed up with the Albuquerque Police Department over a lack of compliance. However, APD says the latest report doesn’t paint the whole picture. APD has been under the scrutiny of the Justice Department since 2014 after the DOJ found a pattern of excessive force.

In the latest report, by Monitor James Ginger, he says APD has simply refused to deal effectively with pressing use of force issues and that the monitoring team has provided more technical assistance to APD than any other departments it has monitored.

The monitor goes on to say he is convinced that failures to deal with improper uses of force are related to will not ability. In response, APD says they along with the city have gone to great lengths to work with the monitoring team and DOJ in getting the appropriate training.



Ginger also said staffing shortages with the Internal Affairs Force Divison are causing a backlog in the use of force cases. APD says this was because of restructuring there years ago. They say staffing shortages should be addressed separately from performance. The monitor did applaud APD on its training practices and leadership.