ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico officials are pushing to make threats against schools and businesses a felony.

Currently, these violent threats are only considered a petty misdemeanor but Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez is looking to change that. Torrez and district attorney’s statewide are announcing legislation to make it a felony crime on Wednesday.

Officials are also expected to announce plans to increase sentences for all incidents involving gun violence.