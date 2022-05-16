NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Disaster unemployment assistance is now available for New Mexicans impacted by the fires. It’s available for anyone who cannot work because of the fires.
Story continues below
- Crime: Grandmother charged in grandson’s deadly overdose released from jail
- New Mexico: New Mexico airman found dead in his home
- Trending: Farmers preparing for Rio Grande to run dry this summer
- Albuquerque: Biopark welcomes 3 new Siamangs to the zoo
People can apply at evacuation shelters, any Workforce Connection Center, or by calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 1-877-664-6984. Proof of employment/self-employment must be submitted no later than 21 days after filing for a DUA claim. The deadline to apply is June 15. Assistance is available through Nov. 5.