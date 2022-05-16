NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Disaster unemployment assistance is now available for New Mexicans impacted by the fires. It’s available for anyone who cannot work because of the fires.

People can apply at evacuation shelters, any Workforce Connection Center, or by calling the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center at 1-877-664-6984. Proof of employment/self-employment must be submitted no later than 21 days after filing for a DUA claim. The deadline to apply is June 15. Assistance is available through Nov. 5.