NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Once again, efforts to get financial compensation for more New Mexicans exposed to radiation have stalled. Lawmakers had been pushing for federal compensation for locals impacted by nuclear testing in New Mexico, but it looks like the efforts won’t go through this year.

Earlier this year, U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.), and other lawmakers tried to expand the existing Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) to include more New Mexicans. It’s an effort that lawmakers have tried year after year with limited success. In 2023, expanded compensation did make it into an amended version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), but now it’s been left out of a recent conference report, and Sen. Luján is blaming Republicans (it was Republican Senator Kevin Cramer (ND) that led the committee.

“Despite bipartisan support, Republican leadership blocked the inclusion of this critical provision in the NDAA. By doing so, they failed to do right by people whom the federal government harmed. But I am not giving up on justice for New Mexicans and all those deeply impacted by radiation exposure and nuclear testing. Over the course of this process, our support has only grown and the fight doesn’t end here,” Luján said in a press release.