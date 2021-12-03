Dept. of Public Safety requesting a budget increase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Public Safety is asking for a big boost in its budget. DPS is asking for more than $31 million in additional funding bring their total task to $161 million.

More than $14 million will go toward the retention and recruitment of state police officers. They say the budget also includes raises for forensic scientists to the laboratory can meet the requirement of the communities. Some of that will also go toward new training.

