NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democrats are expected to soon select who they want to run for the seat vacated by Deb Haaland. She left her representative position when she was picked for the Secretary of the Interior earlier this year.

Members of the party’s central committee have until 7 p.m. Tuesday night to cast their vote; Eight are vying for the spot. Whoever they select will become the Democratic candidate that will run in the special election against Republican State Senator Mark Moores.