NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti are making one last-ditch effort to get your vote. However, a big chunk of the votes has already been cast. More than 439,000 people voted absentee or early this year in the midterm. That’s slightly less than in 2018 when New Mexico saw more than 442,000 early and absentee voters.

Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez believes it’s because there’s a lot at stake in this election. “So much is on the line, right? And we have seen record amounts of money spent at the governor’s race as well as southern Congressional District 2 so when you have that level of outreach, not just in terms of TV buys but getting folks mobilized and energized, you’re going to see high turnout,” he said.

There has been a surge of early votes, most coming from registered Democrats, in the final days. From Thursday until the last day of early voting on Saturday, 118,000 votes flooded in before the cut-off. Now, we wait to see how many Republicans show up in person on Election Day. Let’s also not forget about the tens of thousands who “Decline to State” a party affiliation. We won’t know until Tuesday which way they voted. “If we start to see Election Day turnout track with what we saw in 2018, we might be talking about a historic turnout for this election cycle,” Sanchez said.

There will be 72 polling locations throughout Bernalillo County Tuesday open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on locations, click HERE.