Democrats, Republicans disagree over bill aiming to raise minimum wage

A bill proposing to increase our state’s minimum wage has made it’s way to the House floor. This week, it’s going to a vote but it might not get passed so easily.

New Mexico’s minimum wage is $7.50 an hour, this bill wants to start minimum wage at $10 an hour and then increase it a dollar a year over the next two years.

“House Bill 31 is trying to make sure that hardworking families can support having food on the table and making sure they can pay rent and have the salaries they deserve,” said Rep. Joanne Ferrary.

Representatives Joanne Ferrary and Miguel Garcia are sponsoring House Bill 31 and say increasing the minimum wage a dollar a year after starting at ten would help business owners adjust to the higher pay and to make sure it’s not a shock to our financial system.

This bill would greatly affect employees who make their money o tips. They can get paid as little as $2 an hour if their tips make up the difference to a minimum wage salary.

This is something House Republicans are against.

“The most troubling piece to me is removing the server tip wage which will impact the folks not only serving tables throughout the state, of New Mexico but restaurant owners. It’s going to be a big impact on them,” said Rep. Alonzo Baldonado of Los Lunas.

Rep. Baldonado says another reason why he disagrees with raising the minimum wage is that he thinks it’s too high for first time workers like teens.

Lawmakers have tried to raise the minimum wage in past years but haven’t accomplished that. This is one of several bills this session hoping to raise the minimum wage.