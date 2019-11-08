Democratic senator speaks out against Republican daughter running for office

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It could be an awkward Thanksgiving dinner at one New Mexico politician’s house. A longtime Democratic state senator is speaking out against her own daughter, a Republican who decided to run for senate. “I asked her please not to do it her thoughts were that she was going to do it so that’s it,” says State Senate Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen.

The long-time Las Cruces Democrat isn’t a fan of her daughter Susan Vescovo’s run for senate. “I’m not running her campaign, I’m not supporting her,” said Papen.

That’s because Vescovo is running as a Republican. She’s challenging Democratic Senator Liz Stefanics in District 39. Stefanics has been a senator since 2017, in a district that stretches from Ruidoso to the Santa Fe area.

Papen says she believes Stefanics has served her voters well. “She’s from Santa Fe I think she has been in the legislature before she’s been county Commissioner and done an excellent job at whatever she’s done. I think she deserves to be re-elected,” said Papen.

According to Vescovo’s campaign website, she is anti-abortion and wants to preserve gun rights. Some of her stances don’t exactly align with her mom’s.

“That is a family issue, this is a political issue I am supporting Liz Stefanics,” Papen says.

KRQE News 13 called Vescovo for comment but did not hear back.