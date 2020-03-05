Democratic presidential candidates pressure Lujan Grisham for endorsement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pressure is on for an endorsement from the first Hispanic female Democratic governor.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that all three major Democratic primary candidates have asked for her support. Before she does that, Lujan Grisham says she’s looking for someone with the best interest of the country and the state.

In 2018, Lujan Grisham was endorsed by both President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. It’s unclear if she will return the favor but says she’ll make her decision soon.