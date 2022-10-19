NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The governor has appointed a Democrat to fill the seat vacated by controversial Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Stephanie DuBois was appointed to replace Griffin in the county’s second district.

Griffin, founder of the organization Cowboys for Trump, was forced from office over his participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Even before his removal, Griffin said he would not seek re-election.

DuBois, a former chair of the county Democratic party, is currently running that District 2 seat.