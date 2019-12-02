Closings & Delays
Delayed Bernalillo County 2019 property tax bills to be mailed out

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County will soon be mailing 2019 property tax statements.

On November 14, the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office announced that due to the new House Bill 407, 2019 property tax statements were delayed and will be mailed out on December 9, 2019. Bernalillo County is one of 11 counties affected by the law.

The property tax due date is December 19, 2019, and January 19, 2020, is the final due date without late penalties. If you are currently on a monthly payment plan or if you pay your taxes through a mortgage company, the delay does not apply.

For additional information on the delay of Bernalillo County property taxes, click here.

