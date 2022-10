NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last day to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is November 3. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot either online, by mail, or in person.

Voters are encouraged to mail them back by November 3, take them to any voting location, or drop them off at drop boxes at Alvarado Square or the voting machine warehouse near Broadway and Gibson. Election day is November 8.