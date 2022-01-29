NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners are moving quickly to fill a vacant state representative seat. The deadline to apply for the seat is Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. and county commissioners will hold a special session Wednesday to appoint former District 12 representative Brittney Barrera’s replacement.

Barreras announced her resignation Friday night, saying she needed to focus on her mental health. Her replacement will have one year to serve on their term.