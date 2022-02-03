SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Bernalillo County Commission on Wednesday appointed former Commissioner Art De La Cruz to the New Mexico House of Representatives.
De La Cruz, a Democrat, takes the seat representing District 12 in Albuquerque. It was vacated by Rep. Brittney Barreras, who announced her resignation Friday.
Story continues below
- Crime: APD investigating overdose death of 14-year-old girl
- Money: Should I expect a smaller refund if I got child tax credit checks?
- New Mexico News Podcast: COVID intensifies backlog in New Mexico’s justice system
- Weather: Snow intensifying Wednesday morning and throughout day, conditions worsening
Barreras was halfway through her first term when she abruptly resigned through a statement issued by the Democratic caucus. She said “all of the pressure and stress” had taken a toll on her mental health.
The commission voted 4-1 to appoint De La Cruz over two other candidates. The county commission previously appointed De La Cruz to the seat in 2020 to fill a vacancy. Her ran as a write-in candidate in the November 2020 election, but lost to Barreras.