Daycare owners convicted of hot-car death appeal to New Mexico Supreme Court

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state supreme court has agreed to hear the appeal of a mother and daughter convicted in the death of a toddler. Sandi and Mary Taylor were sentenced to 30 years in prison, stemming from a 2017 incident where two girls were left in a hot car at Taylor Tots Daycare in Portales.

One girl died, the other suffered permanent brain damage. The Taylors tried to get their guilty verdicts overturned, saying there wasn’t enough evidence, but an appeals court upheld their convictions.

Now, they are taking their case all the way to the state’s highest court. Both women are allowed to stay out of jail until the appeals process is over. No date has been set for when the case will be heard.