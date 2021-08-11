David Montoya announces run for former Rep. Williams Stapleton seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Veteran and businessman David Montoya is looking to fill the seat vacated by Representative Sheryl Williams Stapleton. Montoya is a native New Mexican who owns a consulting firm, focused on helping veteran-owned businesses.

He worked as a senior staffer for U.S. Senator Jeff Bingaman. Williams Stapleton resigned from her position amid an embezzlement investigation.

