David Montoya announces run for former Rep. Williams Stapleton seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An increase in moisture and a couple of upper-level disturbances will increase the chance for storms across New Mexico into the weekend. Afternoon storm coverage will be ramping up the rest of this week.

An upper-level disturbance over Arizona and another that will develop over New Mexico Friday into Saturday will keep a good chance for storms around. Heavy rain will be possible across the southern part of the state, especially over the high terrain. As a result, flooding and flash flooding will be possible.