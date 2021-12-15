Data shows strong county-level growth across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials say new data shows strong economic growth in most industries across the state. The data comes from the Economic Development Department and shows a significant growth in 29 of 33 counties. the state says growth is especially strong in areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic.
- Crime: Video shows former Las Vegas police officer punch mail carrier
- Albuquerque: Off-road vehicle possibly involved in fatal crash located; community mourns for 7-year-old
- New Mexico: State of New Mexico to hold hiring event in Santa Fe
- Weather: Heavy snow, rain, and strong wind cause problems for Wednesday morning commute
- Español: Martes 14 de Diciembre 2021
“The data shows statewide improvement in 16 of 21 industry sectors with GRT increasing 15% in all industries over the year,” said New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes in a news release. “Growth is especially strong in areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic. As we move forward to create more higher-paying jobs, we will need to be strategic and make sure every community benefits.”
The arts and entertainment industry is recording a 143% gain in taxable gross receipts activity while hospitality grew 40% from the same quarter a year ago. According to EDD, retail trade grew 45% in Sandoval County; 44% in Santa Fe County; 24% in Bernalillo County; and 28% in Doña Ana County and San Juan County shows recovery in oil and gas, where (Gross Receipts Tax) GRT activities expanded 90% from a year ago.
For more information, visit edd.newmexico.gov/site-selection/county-profiles.