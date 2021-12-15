Data shows strong county-level growth across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials say new data shows strong economic growth in most industries across the state. The data comes from the Economic Development Department and shows a significant growth in 29 of 33 counties. the state says growth is especially strong in areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The data shows statewide improvement in 16 of 21 industry sectors with GRT increasing 15% in all industries over the year,” said New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes in a news release. “Growth is especially strong in areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic. As we move forward to create more higher-paying jobs, we will need to be strategic and make sure every community benefits.”

The arts and entertainment industry is recording a 143% gain in taxable gross receipts activity while hospitality grew 40% from the same quarter a year ago. According to EDD, retail trade grew 45% in Sandoval County; 44% in Santa Fe County; 24% in Bernalillo County; and 28% in Doña Ana County and San Juan County shows recovery in oil and gas, where (Gross Receipts Tax) GRT activities expanded 90% from a year ago.

For more information, visit edd.newmexico.gov/site-selection/county-profiles.