BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez announced he will be running for Bernalillo County District Attorney.

The position is currently held by Sam Bregman, who Martinez will compete against as a Democrat.

Martinez was the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico from 2014 to 2017 and ran for Congress in 2018. He has been working in private practice since stepping down as U.S. Attorney in 2017.

Martinez said he would make criminals more accountable for the crimes they do commit, rather than pleading down.

Bregman was appointed to District Attorney when Raúl Torrez became attorney general and has since said he wants to retain the seat.

Bregman released a statement about the announcement: