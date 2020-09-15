Criminal court Judges Brown, Jaramillo give up seats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two well-known criminal court judges in the 2nd Judicial District are giving up their seats. A spokeswoman for the Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission told the Albuquerque Journal that Judge Charles Brown and Judge Christina Jaramillo are retiring from their positions.

The commission evaluates judges’ performance every six years and recommends whether voters should retain them. The judges have reportedly decided not to go up for retention.

Judge Christina Jaramillo has ruled in cases in District and Metropolitan Court for decades. Judge Charles Brown has ruled in cases like the Victoria Martens’ murder and the Justin Hansen cold case.

