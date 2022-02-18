NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Cowboys for Trump. In 2019, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Oliver determined the group was a political committee. Under the Campaign Reporting Act, that means they had to register the committee with the state and identify its major donors.

The committee’s founder, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, refused the court order and filed a lawsuit in 2020 claiming the act violated their first amendment rights. The New Mexico Federal District Court dismissed the lawsuit and Cowboys for Trump filed an appeal which was rejected this week by a federal appeals court.