COVID-relief funding, redistricting at center of New Mexico special session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are at the state Capitol for a special session to approve new legislative district maps and decide on how the remaining federal stimulus funding should be spent. Required every ten years after the US census, lawmakers are getting ready to redraw district maps across the state.

Related Coverage:

The stakes in the redistricting process are especially high for the congressional swing district in southern New Mexico that flipped to Republican control last year. Native American communities are also trying to get a larger political influence in the process.

Also happening are discussions about how more than $1 billion in remaining funding from the American Rescue Plan should be spent. Senator Jacob Candelaria has said he’d like to see those dollars used for small business recovery.

“Last session, the legislature sent $100 million to our state’s lowest-income families and small businesses who report such low levels of profit. I think we should do something similar,” said Sen. Candelaria.

Last month, the state Supreme Court sided with lawmakers saying they have the authority to figure out how to spend that money and not solely the governor. Before that ruling and under the governor’s directive, the state had shelled out about $600 million to recover the unemployment compensation fund.

Another $6 million paid for the $100 voucher incentive for New Mexicans to get vaccinated.