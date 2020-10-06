COVID-positive senators could impact confirmation of Supreme Court nominee

FILE – In this May 3, 2020, file photo the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court opens a new term Monday, Oct. 5. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At least three Republican senators have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week, including Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Political experts say that could have a big impact on the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice.

“Two of them are on the critical Senate Judiciary Committee,” said Gabriel Sanchez, political analyst for KRQE. “This has really put a little bit of a monkey wrench in what would be a relatively smooth confirmation hearing.”

The two on the committee — Lee and Tillis — will quarantine until the meeting. However, Sanchez says it makes for a slim margin of error for Republicans to push this nomination through by Election Day.

“The magic number is three. That’s how many Republican votes you can stand to lose and still move this nominee forward,” said Sanchez. “I think the dominant reason President Trump wants to get this done before the election is all of us speculate that a lot of decisions are going to be made by the court that will actually impact the election.”

One of the biggest decisions is the future of the Affordable Care Act. A change in the act by the Supreme Court could take a toll on New Mexicans.

“We were among the top 3 states that saw the greatest benefit from the passage of the ACA,” said Sanchez. “It’s probably the most important issue that will be heard early on.”

President Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, has said on record she’s not in favor of the ACA. Sanchez says with a conservative-heavy Supreme Court, the loss of the healthcare act now could be devastating to thousands of New Mexicans who lost jobs during COVID — and their employer-covered healthcare.

“You saw thousands, thousands of New Mexicans be able to have health insurance for the first time in their lives as a result of that decision,” said Sanchez. “You’ve got a greater number of New Mexicans right now than probably ever before that are looking for access points to health insurance at a time where that’s so vital with COVID-19.”

At least nine members of the committee are needed for the Oct. 15 meeting before things can move forward. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is requesting all Republican senators be back in Washington by Oct. 19.

