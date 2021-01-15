Couy Griffin says he plans to take guns to the inauguration

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin says he’s planning on taking guns to Washington D.C. for president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Griffin told the Albuquerque Journal he plans on leaving Friday and will bring a rifle and handgun with him to “embrace my second amendment.”

Griffin made the statements during the Otero County Commissioner’s meeting Thursday. Griffin was in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Capitol building on the day of the riot. He says he was only there to hear a speech by President Trump.

Last week, there were calls for Griffin to be removed from being Otero County Commissioner after a video he posted on Facebook. “There’s going to be blood running out of that building,” which are the words Couy Griffin said in a Facebook video. He’s getting a lot of backlash about it, even from fellow Republicans and a group who wants him to resign from his elected position. “You wanna say that that was a mob,” Griffin said in a Facebook video that’s now been taken down. Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who also spearheads the Cowboys for Trump organization, talks about the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

The state’s Republican Party is pushing back, saying they don’t endorse or condone Griffin’s statements.

