Couy Griffin says he plans to take guns to the inauguration

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin says he’s planning on taking guns to Washington D.C. for president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Griffin told the Albuquerque Journal he plans on leaving Friday and will bring a rifle and handgun with him to “embrace my second amendment.”

Griffin made the statements during the Otero County Commissioner’s meeting Thursday. Griffin was in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Capitol building on the day of the riot. He says he was only there to hear a speech by President Trump.

Last week, there were calls for Griffin to be removed from being Otero County Commissioner after a video he posted on Facebook. “There’s going to be blood running out of that building,” which are the words Couy Griffin said in a Facebook video. He’s getting a lot of backlash about it, even from fellow Republicans and a group who wants him to resign from his elected position. “You wanna say that that was a mob,” Griffin said in a Facebook video that’s now been taken down. Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, who also spearheads the Cowboys for Trump organization, talks about the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

The state’s Republican Party is pushing back, saying they don’t endorse or condone Griffin’s statements.

Read Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES