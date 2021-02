NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jailed Otero County Commissioner, Couy Griffin, is set to have his first appearance in federal court in Washington, D.C., Monday. Griffin was arrested last month and charged with the unlawful entry for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Prosecutors asked that Griffin be kept behind bars until trial arguing he’s dangerous and would leave the D.C. area if released. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.