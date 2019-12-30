Courts prepare for people seeking to erase criminal history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Court officials and prosecutors are bracing for a possible flood of people seeking to erase their criminal records.

For the first time under the Criminal Record Expungement Act, courts can limit public access to requests for expungement or sealed documents. That means those arrested or convicted of certain felonies and misdemeanors will be allowed to wipe their public records clean after a waiting period as long as there are no pending charges.

The law goes into effect on January 1.