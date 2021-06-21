Court-martial begins for Kirtland airman accused of possessing illegal weapons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A court-martial has begun for a Kirtland airman accused of possessing a large cache of weapons. Investigators say Senior Airman Charles Justice imported an illegal silencer from China. Police later found 17 guns and large amounts of ammunition at his home on base, along with images describing how to make a machine gun and explosives and photos with names of mass shooters written on them.

He is charged with dereliction of duty, wrongful disposition of military property, and larceny. According to a news release from Kirtland AFB, the trial will be held in a courtroom on base. No other information was provided.