Court documents reveal witness list in Williams Stapleton racketeering case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state plans to call as many as 58 witnesses in the money laundering and racketeering trial of former lawmaker and Albuquerque Public School employee Sheryl Williams Stapleton. She’s accused of swindling millions of dollars from APS meant for educational software.

Investigators said it was an employee at APS who first noticed something wasn’t right and reported the discrepancy but the recent court filing listing the witness list indicates there were at least four employees who noticed the fraudulent activity and reported it. They are among the witnesses being called.

What’s unclear is when they uncovered the alleged fraud and when they reported it. There are still several APS employees on leave as an internal investigation is conducted. All of those still under investigation worked closely with Williams Stapleton and the software program or supervised her.