NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled that citizens cannot convene grand juries to challenge the governors COVID response. Petitions out of Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties had questioned if the governors orders were constitutional.
The supreme court said since it already upheld the governors authority to make those decisions, there is no justification for further challenges in front of a grand jury. The justices also ordered that district courts deny any similar petitions going forward.