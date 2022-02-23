NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials with Bernalillo County updated the off-road vehicle ordinance Tuesday. County commissioners voted to prohibit off-highway vehicles from using established county roads and highways.

A BernCo press release Tuesday states commissioners redefined what constitutes an off-highway vehicle and re-established where and how the vehicles can be used. The ordinance update, sponsored by Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, came about following the death of 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya on Central Ave. near the Botanic Gardens back in December.

The release states the ordinance aligns with state laws regarding off-road vehicles and punishment for those caught violating the ordinance. The changes to the ordinance were approved by the County Commission in a 5 to 0 vote. Whent he ordinance is signed by commissioners, it will be viewable online.