Councilor Sena announces bid to run for full-term position

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The City of Albuquerque is making major upgrades to the gateway to Mesa Del Sol in the southeast corner of the city. This comes as more businesses and people move into the area. The City is investing about $8 million to make sure the bridge at University Boulevard over the Tijeras Arroyo is built to last for decades.

"We need to invest in the bridge and as part of investing in the bridge and making sure it's going to be good for another 20-30 years, we're also now going to add a couple of extra lanes to accommodate the additional growth at Mesa Del Sol," said Johnny Chandler with the City’s Department of Municipal Development.