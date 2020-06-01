Councilor proposes to close some streets for recreation during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to make streets safer for pedestrians and to be used for recreation during the pandemic. Councilor Isaac Benton on Monday is introducing an “active streets initiative” proposing to close down certain streets as an “alternative to an indoor gym,” so families can walk, people can take their dogs out, or ride bikes without having to worry about drivers speeding by.

The resolution states now is the time to do it, with Mid-Region Council of Governments reporting that street traffic in some areas of the city is down as much as 60%. The city would choose which streets could close until the current public health order is lifted.

Monday’s 5 p.m. city council meeting will take place via Zoom. You can watch the meeting live on the city’s YouTube channel and on GOV TV.

