ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque councilman Issac Benton is adamant about requiring certain city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 out of concerns for public safety. His proposed resolution was heard in a public safety committee meeting this afternoon. If passed the resolution would require city front line workers to get vaccinated, get a religious exemption or submit to weekly testing.

“I drafted this in October and as we know this virus has been mutating and changing often as have been public responses across the country, I think it’s worthy of a debate,” said Councilman Benton.

Benton says given their increased interactions with the general public, having unvaccinated frontline city workers only ups the ante of them contracting and then spreading the virus even further. Matthew Watkins with the local Albuquerque Firefighters Union says his members are heavily against it. He says if the vaccines become mandatory, then things may not look too good for their department.

“If something like this got forced they’ve already told us that they would retire which would definitely put a strain on our system. We have other members who may not be at a point where they could retire but they are adamant that they will not get vaccinated,” said IAFF Local Union 244 Vice President, Matthew Watkins.

Watkins says those employees who do not have the years to retire would look for jobs elsewhere where a covid vaccine is not a requirement. City workers were given a notice to prepare for a vaccine mandate after president Biden’s announcement for companies with more than 100 workers, but was put on hold after the supreme court overturned it.

KRQE news 13 asked Mayor Tim Keller’s office on Tuesday if he would sign or veto Benton’s legislation if it hit his desk. They would not say until the resolution is voted on by the full council. The resolution was passed by the public safety committee without recommendation on a four to one vote. It now heads to the full city council.