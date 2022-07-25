NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A water conservation group is fighting a new ordinance allowing oil and gas drilling in Valencia County. The Valencia County Commission approved the amended natural resources overlay zone ordinance two weeks ago, setting rules for drilling.
- Albuquerque: APD detective details secondary investigation into Victoria Martens case
- New Mexico: Rail Runner expanding service
- Crime: Serial shoplifter in Albuquerque faces up to 5.5 years in prison
- Top Story: Identities released in fatal Rail Runner crash
The group, which fears earthquakes contaminated ground water and other environmental impacts, argues the public hearing on the issue was flawed with some people not getting to participate. They also claim the commission did not consult nearby tribes. Valencia Water Watchers says they plan to take action against the commission, but have not laid out what exactly that will look like.