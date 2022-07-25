NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A water conservation group is fighting a new ordinance allowing oil and gas drilling in Valencia County. The Valencia County Commission approved the amended natural resources overlay zone ordinance two weeks ago, setting rules for drilling.

The group, which fears earthquakes contaminated ground water and other environmental impacts, argues the public hearing on the issue was flawed with some people not getting to participate. They also claim the commission did not consult nearby tribes. Valencia Water Watchers says they plan to take action against the commission, but have not laid out what exactly that will look like.