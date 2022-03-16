NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico congresswoman wants to see more funding to improve the state’s water infrastructure and figure out ways to deal with a shrinking water supply. Representative Melanie Stansbury wants to tack seven proposals onto a federal water plan.

One of the ideas — $50 million for water projects in central New Mexico. “Help to fund drinking water, wastewater, water security, and stormwater projects throughout New Mexico’s first congressional district and across our state,” Stansbury said.

Wednesday, Stansbury asked the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for a federal study of the Rio Grande basin and its reservoirs to find better ways to manage them, especially in times of drought.

Another proposal would direct the Army Corps of engineers to stick to an original plan of paying for 75% of the cost of the Middle Rio Grande flood protection project that will stretch from Bernalillo to Belen.

“The middle Rio Grande flood protection project which was originally authorized with a 25% nonfederal cost share, we respect that the cost-share be reduced so that the project can move forward without further delays for our community,” says Stansbury.

Right now the feds are offering to pay for 65%. Estimates from five years ago show the project could cost almost 250-million dollars. Stansbury says she hopes the Water Resources Development Act will pass before the end of the year. Stansbury also addressed the need for an updated hydrologic analysis study for the town of Estancia, which it needs before it can update its water system.