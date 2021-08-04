Congresswoman secures money to improve low-income housing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many argue the lack of affordable housing in Santa Fe has become a crisis. Wednesday, Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez is trying to figure out how to help. The congresswoman met with the Santa Fe County Housing Authority.

Last month, she announced she had helped secured several million dollars to improve some of the current low-income housing but many say there just isn’t enough to go around. Many families say they simply can’t afford rent. KRQE News 13 found most family-sized homes renting for between $2,000 to $4,000 a month.

Leger Fernandez says by protecting existing affordable homes, the community itself will benefit. “We have a huge need for affordable housing in New Mexico and if we can protect our existing affordable housing like by protecting the booths, then we are saving that housing for all the residents who live here,” said Rep. Leger Fernandez.

The mayor said last month that the city is ramping up development projects in an effort to increase availability and therefore drive down cost. Most people say rental prices are rising by the day.