Congresswoman-elect Yvette Herrell says she’ll object election certification

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s newest elected Congress member says she will join other Republicans in contesting Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Congresswoman-elect Yvette Herrell says she will object to the certification of the presidential election next week.

“Millions of Americans feel like this election was not conducted with integrity and fairness,” said Herrell in a news release Thursday. “As a member of the US House of Representatives, it is my duty to give the people a voice and ensure that legitimate concerns over the integrity of the presidential election are thoroughly heard and examined.”

Herrell will join a coalition of Republican members including Alabama Senator Mo Brooks and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley who have said they will contest president-elect Biden’s win.

